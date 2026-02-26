Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $108.62, but opened at $96.53. Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $94.9690, with a volume of 253,699 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $148.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.78 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 8.78%.The business’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat and strong top-line growth: Q4 revenue was $148.93M vs. consensus $141.78M, up ~49.8% year-over-year — evidence of accelerating commercial traction. Business Wire: Q4 Results

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $99,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,159.90. This represents a 17.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $101,288.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,446.79. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,136 shares of company stock worth $4,352,029. 14.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,065,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,050,000 after buying an additional 1,067,722 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,637,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,224,000 after acquiring an additional 110,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,596,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,065,000 after purchasing an additional 50,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,143,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,354,000 after purchasing an additional 797,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,420,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,196,000 after purchasing an additional 137,087 shares during the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 13.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.81. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -109.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare cholestatic liver diseases. The company’s primary focus lies in addressing the unmet medical needs of patients suffering from genetic and progressive forms of pediatric liver disorders, where limited treatment options currently exist.

Mirum’s lead product candidate, maralixibat (Livmarli), is an ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor designed to reduce systemic bile acid accumulation and alleviate associated pruritus and liver damage.

