DA Davidson Has Lowered Expectations for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $245.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.76.

NYSE SNOW traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $169.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,239,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,379,536. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.09. The stock has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of -42.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $120.10 and a twelve month high of $280.67.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 30.76%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.44, for a total transaction of $2,601,412.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 218,020 shares in the company, valued at $48,060,328.80. This represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.91, for a total value of $17,691,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 50,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,703.39. This trade represents a 66.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 713,681 shares of company stock valued at $148,264,518. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 0.9% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Snowflake by 1.0% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Snowflake by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

