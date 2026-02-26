Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP) Declares $0.25 Interim Dividend

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 120.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.94, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.85.
About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
- Read this or regret it forever
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.