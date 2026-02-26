Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO) to Issue $0.05 Interim Dividend

Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 279.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 1st.

Helloworld Travel Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $333.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get Helloworld Travel alerts:

About Helloworld Travel

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Helloworld Travel Limited operates as a travel distribution company in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company provides international and domestic travel products and services, as well as operates a franchised network of travel agents. It also operates retail travel brands, including Helloworld Travelthe Travel Professionals; and a network of retail outlets, such as Helloworld Business Travel, Magellan Travel, Mobile Travel Agent, My Travel Group, and The Travel Brokers; and distributes travel products and provides services under the Viva Holidays, Sunlover Holidays, Territory Discoveries, Asia Escape Holidays, Skiddoo, GO Holidays, Ready Rooms, and Seven Oceans Cruising brands, as well as operates needitnow.com.au.

Receive News & Ratings for Helloworld Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helloworld Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.