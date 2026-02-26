Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO) to Issue $0.05 Interim Dividend

Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 279.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 1st.
Helloworld Travel Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $333.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
About Helloworld Travel
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Helloworld Travel
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
- Read this or regret it forever
Receive News & Ratings for Helloworld Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helloworld Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.