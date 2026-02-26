Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analyst Says

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.90.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $112.88 and a one year high of $175.25. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -657.40, a P/E/G ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.40.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.06). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 48.11%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 469.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank raised its price target to $180 (from $160) and maintained a “buy” rating, implying roughly mid-teens upside from recent levels. MarketScreener

Deutsche Bank raised its price target to $180 (from $160) and maintained a “buy” rating, implying roughly mid-teens upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo initiated/expanded coverage on LYV with an overweight/overweight recommendation and a $204 price target, signaling a larger ~30% upside thesis based on growth expectations. MSN / Wells Fargo coverage

Wells Fargo initiated/expanded coverage on LYV with an overweight/overweight recommendation and a $204 price target, signaling a larger ~30% upside thesis based on growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Live Nation to a “strong-buy,” adding another short-term bullish endorsement from the sell side. Zacks

Zacks upgraded Live Nation to a “strong-buy,” adding another short-term bullish endorsement from the sell side. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces are reframing LYV’s investment case around growth initiatives and regulatory uncertainty — useful context for investors but not an immediate catalyst by itself. Yahoo Finance

Coverage pieces are reframing LYV’s investment case around growth initiatives and regulatory uncertainty — useful context for investors but not an immediate catalyst by itself. Negative Sentiment: The Justice Department’s antitrust case is proceeding to jury selection; reporting highlights setbacks to Live Nation’s attempt to block the trial and keeps material legal risk in view. This remains a significant downside overhang. Forbes

The Justice Department’s antitrust case is proceeding to jury selection; reporting highlights setbacks to Live Nation’s attempt to block the trial and keeps material legal risk in view. This remains a significant downside overhang. Negative Sentiment: Halper Sadeh LLC is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty by Live Nation officers/directors and is encouraging shareholders to contact the firm — a sign of potential shareholder litigation or scrutiny. PR Newswire

Live Nation Entertainment is a global live entertainment company that promotes, operates and sells tickets for live events. The company’s core activities include concert promotion and production, venue operations and management, ticketing services through its Ticketmaster platform, artist management and development, and sponsorship and advertising services tied to live events. These integrated businesses are designed to connect artists, fans and commercial partners across the live event ecosystem.

The company in its current form was created following the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, combining a promoter and venue operator with one of the industry’s largest ticketing platforms.

