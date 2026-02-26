Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Major Shareholder Corp Srb Sells 3,231 Shares of Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corp Srb sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $249,239.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,834,964 shares in the company, valued at $141,549,122.96. The trade was a 0.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corp Srb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 23rd, Corp Srb sold 4,089 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $316,815.72.

Safety Insurance Group Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ SAFT traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $77.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,907. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.04 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.78 and its 200 day moving average is $74.74.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.23. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $319.34 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safety Insurance Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 159.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 16,964 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 289.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 13,342 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 50.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 23,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $1,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc is a publicly traded property and casualty insurance holding company incorporated in Massachusetts in 1994. Its principal subsidiary, Safety Insurance Company, traces its roots back to 1923 and has since evolved into a regional personal lines insurer. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, and trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol SAFT.

Safety Insurance Group focuses primarily on private passenger automobile and homeowners insurance products, along with dwelling fire, umbrella liability, and certain commercial auto coverages.

Featured Stories

