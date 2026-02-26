Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $537.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.38 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Dorman Products updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.100-8.50 EPS.

Dorman Products Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ DORM traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.46. 236,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,072. Dorman Products has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $166.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.55. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 17,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,680. The trade was a 4.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Mcknight sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total value of $257,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,625.60. This represents a 18.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 594.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Miller Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DORM shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DORM

Key Stories Impacting Dorman Products

Here are the key news stories impacting Dorman Products this week:

About Dorman Products

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc is a leading independent global supplier of automotive aftermarket parts and hardware. Headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of replacement components for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Dorman’s offerings span both mechanical and electrical systems, providing solutions that help repair shops and retailers address wear-out and collision-related failures on domestic and import vehicles.

The company’s extensive product portfolio includes steering and suspension components, brake system parts, engine management and cooling products, exterior and body hardware, and an array of fasteners, clips and brackets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.