Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $537.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.38 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Dorman Products updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.100-8.50 EPS.
Dorman Products Stock Down 1.8%
Shares of NASDAQ DORM traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.46. 236,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,072. Dorman Products has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $166.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.55. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
In related news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 17,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,680. The trade was a 4.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Mcknight sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total value of $257,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,625.60. This represents a 18.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DORM shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.50.
Here are the key news stories impacting Dorman Products this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Small EPS beat and margin recovery: Dorman reported Q4 EPS of $2.17, slightly above consensus, while gross profit and operating profit improved year?over?year—evidence margins are stabilizing. Dorman Products, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results; Issues 2026 Guidance
- Neutral Sentiment: Top?line and FY revenue outlook roughly flat: Q4 revenue rose only ~0.8% year?over?year to ~$538M and the company’s revenue guide centers near ~$2.3B — roughly in line with prior expectations, so revenue trajectory is broadly stable but uninspiring. Dorman Products: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
- Negative Sentiment: FY?2026 EPS guidance materially below Street: Management issued EPS guidance of $8.10–$8.50 versus a consensus near $9.50 — the outlook shortfall is the primary driver of the stock weakness. Dorman Products falls on weak 2026 forecast despite Q4 beat
- Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue missed analyst estimates: Q4 sales of ~$537.9M came in below consensus (~$573–585M), which combined with the weak guide amplified investor concern. Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) Stock Falls on Q4 2025 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Cash flow and balance?sheet items flagged: operating cash flow plunged year?over?year (to roughly $12.2M) and cash fell, while insiders have been net sellers — items investors view as cautionary even though leverage improved. Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) Stock Falls on Q4 2025 Earnings
About Dorman Products
Dorman Products, Inc is a leading independent global supplier of automotive aftermarket parts and hardware. Headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of replacement components for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Dorman’s offerings span both mechanical and electrical systems, providing solutions that help repair shops and retailers address wear-out and collision-related failures on domestic and import vehicles.
The company’s extensive product portfolio includes steering and suspension components, brake system parts, engine management and cooling products, exterior and body hardware, and an array of fasteners, clips and brackets.
