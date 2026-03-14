Short Interest in Sekisui House Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Drops By 24.6%

Sekisui House Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 53,134 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the February 12th total of 70,442 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 686,286 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 686,286 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sekisui House Trading Down 0.5%

SKHSY opened at $22.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Sekisui House has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $25.61.

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Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Sekisui House had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 11.12%.

Sekisui House Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. is a leading Japanese homebuilder founded in 1960 and headquartered in Osaka, Japan. The company specializes in the design, construction, and sale of residential properties, positioning itself at the forefront of the nation’s housing industry. Since its inception, Sekisui House has emphasized quality craftsmanship, innovative building methods, and sustainable design, building a reputation for reliable and long-lasting homes.

The company’s core business activities encompass the development of single-family homes, condominiums and rental housing, along with community and urban redevelopment projects.

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