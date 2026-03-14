Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 16,541,586 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,461,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,541,586 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.06% of Pfizer worth $1,540,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 28,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 66,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 58,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.42%.The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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