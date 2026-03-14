Main Street Research LLC Invests $36.79 Million in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 297,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,792,000. Amphenol makes up 2.0% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth $515,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,631,000 after purchasing an additional 26,175 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,831,000. Finally, Regents Gate Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 96,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 34,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

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Amphenol Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $133.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $167.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.23 and its 200-day moving average is $134.50.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial set a $182.00 price target on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Fox Advisors reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

View Our Latest Report on APH

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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