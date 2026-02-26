Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Issues Earnings Results

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Tanger had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $150.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Tanger updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.410-2.490 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:SKT traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.80. 297,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.49. Tanger has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $37.95.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.47%.
Several brokerages have commented on SKT. Barclays restated a “positive” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Tanger in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Tanger in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Tanger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Tanger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of outlet shopping centers. The company’s portfolio comprises more than 40 outlet properties anchored by leading fashion and lifestyle brands. Tanger’s centers are designed to offer off-price retail experiences in open-air, community-oriented settings, providing value-focused shoppers with access to premium brands at reduced prices.
Founded in 1981 by Stanley K.
