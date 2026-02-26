Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:EOCT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:EOCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,147 shares, a growth of 923.9% from the January 29th total of 698 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,561 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,561 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOCT. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October by 658.7% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000.

Get Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of EOCT traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $33.20. 1,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,907. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $127.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.44. Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $33.51.

Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (EOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. EOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.