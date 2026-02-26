iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,349 shares, an increase of 691.8% from the January 29th total of 1,307 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,728 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,728 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDB. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter.

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQDB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.58. iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.73 and a 1-year high of $88.86.

About iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (LQDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB rated USD denominated corporate bonds with at least one year to maturity. LQDB was launched on May 18, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

