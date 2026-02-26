ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:SZK) Short Interest Up 1,094.2% in February

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:SZK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 20,946 shares, a growth of 1,094.2% from the January 29th total of 1,754 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,661 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 34.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 34.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,661 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:SZK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 21.02% of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples Price Performance

SZK traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.87. 8,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,441. ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16.

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index. The Fund also intends to invest assets not invested in financial instruments, in debt instruments and/or money market instruments.

