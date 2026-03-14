Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,226,966 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,722,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,226,966 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.56% of Exxon Mobil worth $2,674,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.8% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,595.2% during the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,864. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 16,380 shares of company stock worth $2,227,734 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

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Exxon Mobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.8%

XOM stock opened at $156.29 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $159.60. The company has a market capitalization of $651.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The company had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.58%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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