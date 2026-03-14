13,109 Shares in Aon plc $AON Bought by iSAM Funds UK Ltd

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,674,000. AON makes up about 1.0% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.79, for a total transaction of $1,641,981.60. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 20,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,550.66. This trade represents a 19.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $319.24 per share, with a total value of $1,276,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 143,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,651,320. This trade represents a 2.88% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AON. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on AON from $393.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on AON from $410.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AON from $448.00 to $443.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, February 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AON

AON Stock Up 1.7%

AON opened at $321.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.57. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $304.59 and a 52 week high of $402.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.10. AON had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

Further Reading

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