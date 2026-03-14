Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2026

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGYGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,049 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the February 12th total of 1,458 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,869 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,869 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SFRGY opened at $3.90 on Friday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $5.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFRGY

Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. operates as a designer, producer and distributor of high-end luxury footwear, leather goods, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio spans men’s and women’s shoes, handbags, small leather items, silk products, ready-to-wear collections, eyewear, fragrances and watches. Through its vertically integrated business model, Ferragamo controls key aspects of the value chain, from design and manufacturing to wholesale distribution and direct-to-consumer retail.

Founded in 1927 by Italian shoemaker Salvatore Ferragamo, the company is headquartered in Florence, Italy and has grown into a globally recognized luxury brand.

Further Reading

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