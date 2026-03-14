Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Update

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,049 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the February 12th total of 1,458 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,869 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,869 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SFRGY opened at $3.90 on Friday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $5.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile

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Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. operates as a designer, producer and distributor of high-end luxury footwear, leather goods, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio spans men’s and women’s shoes, handbags, small leather items, silk products, ready-to-wear collections, eyewear, fragrances and watches. Through its vertically integrated business model, Ferragamo controls key aspects of the value chain, from design and manufacturing to wholesale distribution and direct-to-consumer retail.

Founded in 1927 by Italian shoemaker Salvatore Ferragamo, the company is headquartered in Florence, Italy and has grown into a globally recognized luxury brand.

Further Reading

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