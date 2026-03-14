Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Issues Earnings Results

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $43.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.07 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Aemetis’ conference call:

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Aemetis’ dairy RNG segment reached positive segment net income and EBITDA in Q4, produced ~405,000 MMBtus in 2025 (12 digesters) with Q4 biogas net income of $12.2M and 61% production growth, and management expects strong cash-flow growth over the next four years as expansion and 45Z monetization proceed.

Aemetis’ dairy RNG segment reached in Q4, produced ~405,000 MMBtus in 2025 (12 digesters) with Q4 biogas net income of $12.2M and 61% production growth, and management expects strong cash-flow growth over the next four years as expansion and 45Z monetization proceed. The Keyes ethanol plant’s mechanical vapor recompression (MVR) upgrade — already >50% spent and fully financed — is projected to cut natural gas use ~80%, lower carbon intensity, and add roughly $32 million of annual plant cash flow with contributions beginning in Q3–Q4 2026.

The Keyes ethanol plant’s mechanical vapor recompression (MVR) upgrade — already >50% spent and fully financed — is projected to cut natural gas use ~80%, lower carbon intensity, and add roughly of annual plant cash flow with contributions beginning in Q3–Q4 2026. Policy and credit tailwinds are strengthening revenue visibility: LCFS credit prices have risen ~60% recently and the February 4 Treasury guidance on Section 45Z positions the company to capture additional production tax credits once the DOE’s GREET spreadsheet and calculated emissions value letters are issued.

Policy and credit tailwinds are strengthening revenue visibility: LCFS credit prices have risen ~60% recently and the February 4 Treasury guidance on positions the company to capture additional production tax credits once the DOE’s GREET spreadsheet and calculated emissions value letters are issued. Capital plan: MVR and a $27M H2S contract are fully financed, while management expects roughly $70M more for digester build-out (overlapping into 2027) and plans to use long?term (20?year) project financings for further expansion.

Capital plan: MVR and a $27M H2S contract are fully financed, while management expects roughly $70M more for digester build-out (overlapping into 2027) and plans to use long?term (20?year) project financings for further expansion. The India subsidiary generated $29.7M in 2025 revenue with ~80M gallon biodiesel capacity and management is pursuing an IPO to fund expansion into CBG and sustainable aviation fuel, though market timing and execution remain uncertain.

Aemetis Trading Up 19.3%

NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $2.29 on Friday. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $151.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMTX. Loop Capital set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on Aemetis from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aemetis

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aemetis by 15.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,479,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 329,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aemetis by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 33,286 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Aemetis by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 559,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 415,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aemetis by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the second quarter worth about $634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

More Aemetis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Aemetis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management outlined an expected ~$32 million of incremental annual cash flow from an MVR (mechanical vapor recompression) upgrade at the ethanol plant — a clear operational catalyst for free cash flow and valuation upside. Aemetis outlines $32M annual cash flow target from MVR upgrade as biogas segment turns

Management outlined an expected ~$32 million of incremental annual cash flow from an MVR (mechanical vapor recompression) upgrade at the ethanol plant — a clear operational catalyst for free cash flow and valuation upside. Positive Sentiment: Dairy RNG production is scaling (reported +61% YoY in Q4) and the biogas segment was described as turning profitable, supporting recurring cash flow and reduced reliance on commodity ethanol margins. Aemetis Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results as Dairy RNG Platform Scales

Dairy RNG production is scaling (reported +61% YoY in Q4) and the biogas segment was described as turning profitable, supporting recurring cash flow and reduced reliance on commodity ethanol margins. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat the consensus modestly (loss of $0.24 vs. est. $0.28), which helped tone sentiment, but the company remains unprofitable on an EPS basis; management commentary from the earnings call gave more operational detail. Listen to Conference Call / Press Release

Q4 EPS beat the consensus modestly (loss of $0.24 vs. est. $0.28), which helped tone sentiment, but the company remains unprofitable on an EPS basis; management commentary from the earnings call gave more operational detail. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest figures in available summaries look erroneous (showing 0 shares and NaN changes); there’s no clear sign of elevated short pressure from reliable public data yet.

Reported short?interest figures in available summaries look erroneous (showing 0 shares and NaN changes); there’s no clear sign of elevated short pressure from reliable public data yet. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed materially in Q4 — $43.3M reported vs. analysts’ ~$72.1M estimate — which is a near-term headwind and explains lingering skepticism despite operational positives. Aemetis (AMTX) Reports Q4 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

About Aemetis

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Aemetis, Inc, headquartered in Cupertino, California, is a renewable fuels and renewable natural gas producer dedicated to decarbonizing the transportation sector. The company operates two primary business segments: Aemetis Advanced Fuels, which manufactures ethanol, biodiesel and sustainable aviation fuel using patented carbon capture and separation technology; and Aemetis RNG, which develops dairy-based renewable natural gas projects in California for pipeline injection and transportation use.

Since its incorporation in 2006, Aemetis has expanded its production footprint through organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

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