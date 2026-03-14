Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam boosted its position in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,310 shares during the quarter. Ossiam owned 0.08% of Atlassian worth $32,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capco Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 60.4% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Atlassian by 19,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Atlassian Stock Up 2.5%

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $75.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.18 and a 200-day moving average of $141.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of -104.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 290.51 and a beta of 0.94. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $242.00.

Key Atlassian News

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 3.29%.The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Atlassian this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Robert W. Baird set a $140.00 target price on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TEAM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $249,907.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 212,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,320,716.60. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $726,718.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,161,871.40. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 343,273 shares of company stock valued at $48,101,379 in the last three months. 36.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian’s product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

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