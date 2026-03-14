Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Clearmind Medicine Stock Performance

Clearmind Medicine stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. Clearmind Medicine has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $52.40. The company has a market cap of $1.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.03.

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Institutional Trading of Clearmind Medicine

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clearmind Medicine stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 224,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,445 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 4.10% of Clearmind Medicine worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Clearmind Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th.

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About Clearmind Medicine

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Clearmind Medicine, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychoplastogen-based therapeutics for neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company leverages a proprietary chemistry platform to design small-molecule compounds that promote rapid and sustained neural plasticity without the hallucinogenic effects typically associated with psychedelic agents. By targeting fundamental mechanisms of synaptic growth and repair, Clearmind aims to address conditions ranging from mood and anxiety disorders to cognitive impairment in dementia.

Clearmind’s pipeline includes multiple preclinical and early clinical candidates.

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