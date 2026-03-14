MGO Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

MGO Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.31. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $51.18.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1487 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

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