U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Raises Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, April 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a 2.2% increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

U.S. Physical Therapy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. U.S. Physical Therapy has a payout ratio of 61.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.4%.

Stock Performance

NYSE USPH traded down $5.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.17. 176,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,489. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $62.77 and a 12-month high of $93.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.49 and a 200 day moving average of $82.57.

About

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 5.71%.The business had revenue of $202.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc (NYSE: USPH) is a leading owner and operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics across the United States. The company delivers rehabilitative care to patients recovering from orthopedic injuries, neurological disorders and chronic conditions. Its core services include one-on-one physical therapy sessions, aquatic therapy, occupational therapy, massage therapy and sports medicine programs designed to restore mobility and enhance quality of life.

