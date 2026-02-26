Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.798–0.680 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.

NASDAQ:ALKS traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.25. 810,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,489. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.49. Alkermes has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $36.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). Alkermes had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 22.27%.The firm had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Alkermes has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.798–0.680 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALKS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Alkermes from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Alkermes from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.07.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $305,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,118.20. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shane Cooke sold 61,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $2,115,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 103,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,430.08. This represents a 37.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 148,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,378 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 539.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Alkermes by 20.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines to address unmet needs in the central nervous system (CNS). The company applies its proprietary drug delivery technologies and therapeutic expertise to advance treatments for addiction, schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder and depression. Alkermes’ portfolio includes both commercial products and a pipeline of investigational therapies designed to improve patient outcomes and support long-term disease management.

Alkermes’ commercial franchise features several approved products.

