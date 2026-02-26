Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.798–0.680 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.
Alkermes Price Performance
NASDAQ:ALKS traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.25. 810,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,489. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.49. Alkermes has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $36.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17.
Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). Alkermes had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 22.27%.The firm had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Alkermes has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.798–0.680 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on Alkermes
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $305,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,118.20. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shane Cooke sold 61,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $2,115,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 103,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,430.08. This represents a 37.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 148,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,378 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Alkermes
Here are the key news stories impacting Alkermes this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $43 and kept an “overweight” rating, signaling strong upside (~42% from current levels) and providing a near?term analyst catalyst. Wells Fargo raises ALKS PT to $43 (Benzinga)
- Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research initiated coverage with an “outperform” rating and a $45 target, another institutional endorsement that supports upside expectations. Wolfe Research initiates coverage (The Fly)
- Positive Sentiment: RBC trimmed its target slightly to $45 (from $47) but maintained an “outperform” rating — still a constructive view and supportive to the stock. RBC lowers PT to $45 (TickerReport)
- Neutral Sentiment: Alkermes announced a planned CEO succession: COO Blair Jackson will become CEO Aug. 1, 2026, with the outgoing CEO remaining Chairman — a managed transition that reduces governance uncertainty. CEO succession plan (BusinessWire)
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate and investor engagement continues (TD Cowen conference presentation scheduled), which may help visibility but is unlikely to move the stock absent new data. TD Cowen presentation (CityAM)
- Neutral Sentiment: News around the recently closed Avadel acquisition is being discussed in the context of the quarter; the deal’s integration will be watched but its impact is medium?term. Avadel acquisition context (Investing.com)
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 results: reported EPS ~ $0.29 vs. consensus $0.43 (a miss); revenue ~$384.6M modestly beat estimates but was down ~10.6% YoY — mixed top line but a clear EPS shortfall. Q4 results press release (BusinessWire)
- Negative Sentiment: Crucially, Alkermes issued FY?2026 EPS guidance of -0.798 to -0.680 versus a prior consensus near +1.63 — a material guidance miss that is the primary driver of downward pressure on the stock. Guidance and earnings summary (MarketBeat)
- Negative Sentiment: Earnings call and transcripts highlight the EPS miss and management commentary; investors are focused on cadence of pipeline/portfolio revenue and cost dynamics given the weak EPS outlook. Earnings call transcript (Seeking Alpha)
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 539.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Alkermes by 20.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Alkermes
Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines to address unmet needs in the central nervous system (CNS). The company applies its proprietary drug delivery technologies and therapeutic expertise to advance treatments for addiction, schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder and depression. Alkermes’ portfolio includes both commercial products and a pipeline of investigational therapies designed to improve patient outcomes and support long-term disease management.
Alkermes’ commercial franchise features several approved products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alkermes
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
- Read this or regret it forever
Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.