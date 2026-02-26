Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Crescent Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 97.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Crescent Capital BDC Trading Down 1.0%

CCAP traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.14. 93,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,551. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.55. Crescent Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.83 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 20.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to middle market companies in the United States. Trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker CCAP, the firm offers investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of debt and equity instruments, targeting businesses with attractive risk-adjusted return profiles. Its primary objective is to generate current income through interest payments and potential capital appreciation via selective equity co-investments.

The company’s investment strategy emphasizes senior secured loans, unsecured second-lien loans, mezzanine debt, as well as preferred and common equity co-investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.