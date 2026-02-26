ZIP (ASX:ZIP) Insider Diane Smith-Gander Purchases 28,850 Shares

Zip Co Limited (ASX:ZIP – Get Free Report) insider Diane Smith-Gander bought 28,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.75 per share, with a total value of A$50,343.25.

On Friday, February 20th, Diane Smith-Gander purchased 26,041 shares of ZIP stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.89 per share, with a total value of A$49,217.49.

ZIP Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.83 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.29.

ZIP Company Profile

Zip Co Limited engages in the provision of digital retail finance and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs) in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company offers Buy Now Pay Later services, which offer line of credit and installment products to consumers through online and in-store. It also provides unsecured loans and lines of credit to SMEs. The company was formerly known as ZipMoney Limited and changed its name to Zip Co Limited in December 2017.

