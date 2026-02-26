Perenti (ASX:PRN) Insider Craig Laslett Acquires 50,000 Shares

Perenti Limited (ASX:PRN – Get Free Report) insider Craig Laslett bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.39 per share, for a total transaction of A$119,500.00.

Perenti Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Get Perenti alerts:

Perenti Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 136.0%. Perenti’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Perenti Company Profile

Perenti Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Contract Mining Surface, Contract Mining Underground, and Mining Services and idoba segments. The company offers mining services, including drilling and blasting, in-pit grade control, exploration drilling, and earthmoving services, as well as underground mining and diamond drilling services. It also provides mining support services, such as equipment hire, equipment parts and sales, equipment supply, logistics services, and technology driven products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perenti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perenti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.