US Bancorp DE Sells 136,940 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,740,380 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 136,940 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.7% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Walmart were worth $591,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Walmart by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 50,307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 91,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $125.74 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $134.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NASDAQ:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

Trending Headlines about Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board approved a new US$30 billion share repurchase program (after completing ~US$16.1B) and set a ~$0.99 annual dividend for FY27 — a capital?return push that supports EPS and the stock. Read More.

Board approved a new US$30 billion share repurchase program (after completing ~US$16.1B) and set a ~$0.99 annual dividend for FY27 — a capital?return push that supports EPS and the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Walmart is launching Scintilla In?Store, a real?time data platform to help suppliers manage availability and execution — this strengthens Walmart’s data moat and can raise in?store productivity and margins. Read More.

Walmart is launching Scintilla In?Store, a real?time data platform to help suppliers manage availability and execution — this strengthens Walmart’s data moat and can raise in?store productivity and margins. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets (Bernstein to $134; TD Cowen to $145) reflect confidence in AI?enabled retail positioning and drove buying interest. Read More. Read More.

Multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets (Bernstein to $134; TD Cowen to $145) reflect confidence in AI?enabled retail positioning and drove buying interest. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Walmart briefly rejoined the $1 trillion market?cap club in February, signaling renewed investor enthusiasm that non?tech mega?caps can still expand valuation. Read More.

Walmart briefly rejoined the $1 trillion market?cap club in February, signaling renewed investor enthusiasm that non?tech mega?caps can still expand valuation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company reported its highest U.S. grocery penetration ever and record e?commerce penetration, trends that support faster profit growth versus sales. Read More.

Company reported its highest U.S. grocery penetration ever and record e?commerce penetration, trends that support faster profit growth versus sales. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/sector notes highlight durable momentum in ecommerce, advertising and fulfillment, but also point to some post?earnings profit?taking — mixed near?term read for shares. Read More.

Analyst/sector notes highlight durable momentum in ecommerce, advertising and fulfillment, but also point to some post?earnings profit?taking — mixed near?term read for shares. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Media comparisons with peers (Costco, Dollar General) keep investor focus on where Walmart sits on margins, membership dynamics and valuation — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Read More.

Media comparisons with peers (Costco, Dollar General) keep investor focus on where Walmart sits on margins, membership dynamics and valuation — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Walmart CEO John Furner sold 13,125 shares — an insider sale that can create short?term headlines and be interpreted as a modest negative signal. Read More.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $1,694,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 591,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,308,944.40. This represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $9,430,445.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 402,072 shares in the company, valued at $49,772,492.88. The trade was a 15.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,903 shares of company stock valued at $31,496,959. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Tigress Financial set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. HSBC downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.