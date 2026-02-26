Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Earnings Results

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 18.75%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.900-6.040 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.390-1.420 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Agilent Technologies’ conference call:

Agilent reported $1.8B in Q1 revenue with 4.4% core growth , a 24.6% operating margin and EPS of $1.36 ; management says results (and guidance) would have been above midpoint absent a ~$10M weather disruption.

The company's Ignite operating system is a key margin lever — management says it has doubled pricing realization, generated procurement savings, reduced tariff impact and will drive sequential margin improvement and ~75 bps of full?year expansion at the midpoint.

The company’s Ignite operating system is a key margin lever — management says it has doubled pricing realization, generated procurement savings, reduced tariff impact and will drive sequential margin improvement and ~75 bps of full?year expansion at the midpoint. Product and services momentum is strong: Altura columns have doubled bio column growth (>30%), Pro iQ single?quad LC?MS grew >40%, new diagnostics/security product wins (including a $9M TSA contract) and enterprise services are driving customer wins and recurring wallet share.

Product and services momentum is strong: Altura columns have doubled bio column growth (>30%), Pro iQ single?quad LC?MS grew >40%, new diagnostics/security product wins (including a $9M TSA contract) and enterprise services are driving customer wins and recurring wallet share. Risks remain: tariffs and tariff timing are an ongoing headwind, the quarter saw softness in academia & government (?8%) and food (?4%), and regional/transient purchasing disruptions (weather, Europe tariff concerns) could pressure near?term results.

A traded down $6.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.45. The stock had a trading volume of 798,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,753. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $160.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Evercore raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.43.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company’s product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett?Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

