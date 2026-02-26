Aussie Broadband (ASX:ABB) Insider Phillip Britt Sells 500,000 Shares

Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Britt sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.00, for a total transaction of A$2,500,000.00.

Aussie Broadband Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Aussie Broadband Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Sunday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.024 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 47.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Aussie Broadband’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Aussie Broadband

Aussie Broadband Limited provides telecommunications services to residential and businesses in Australia. It operates in four segments: Residential, Business, Wholesale, and Enterprise & Government. The company offers g fixed broadband, telephony, mobile, and other value add services; and connectivity, voice, managed network, security, cloud, and support services. It also provides a range of other telecommunications services, including voice over internet protocol (VoIP), mobile plans and headsets, and entertainment bundles to residential, small business, and enterprise customers.

