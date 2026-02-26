Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) Insider Purchases A$78,400.00 in Stock

Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC – Get Free Report) insider Michael(Mick) McCormack acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$7.84 per share, for a total transaction of A$78,400.00.

Whitehaven Coal Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88.

Whitehaven Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 51.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Whitehaven Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

About Whitehaven Coal

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales. The company sells coal in Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, New Caledonia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Europe, and internationally.

