United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Christopher Causey Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Causey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,800. The trade was a 19.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Christopher Causey sold 1,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, Christopher Causey sold 1,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.01, for a total transaction of $500,010.00.

UTHR stock traded down $30.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $504.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,530. The company’s fifty day moving average is $484.71 and its 200-day moving average is $444.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1 year low of $266.98 and a 1 year high of $537.19.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.92. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 40.65%.The business had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

UTHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 76.7% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Management is targeting a roughly $4 billion revenue run rate by 2027 as several late?stage/new product launches approach, providing a clear growth thesis that investors rewarded. Seeking Alpha article

Management is targeting a roughly $4 billion revenue run rate by 2027 as several late?stage/new product launches approach, providing a clear growth thesis that investors rewarded. Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on EPS: United Therapeutics reported $7.70 EPS vs. consensus $6.78 and delivered record full?year revenue of $3.18B (11% YoY), supporting the rally despite the revenue miss versus the quarter’s sales estimate. BusinessWire press release

Q4 beat on EPS: United Therapeutics reported $7.70 EPS vs. consensus $6.78 and delivered record full?year revenue of $3.18B (11% YoY), supporting the rally despite the revenue miss versus the quarter’s sales estimate. Positive Sentiment: Options flow was bullish into the print: unusually large call buying suggests traders were positioning for further upside or volatility after the report (elevates short?term upside momentum).

Options flow was bullish into the print: unusually large call buying suggests traders were positioning for further upside or volatility after the report (elevates short?term upside momentum). Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain mixed/neutral into the print — several firms (BTIG, Morgan Stanley) kept Hold ratings and Morgan Stanley’s $447 target signals caution on near?term headwinds despite pipeline upside. TipRanks: BTIG Hold rationale

Analysts remain mixed/neutral into the print — several firms (BTIG, Morgan Stanley) kept Hold ratings and Morgan Stanley’s $447 target signals caution on near?term headwinds despite pipeline upside. Neutral Sentiment: Street note/analysis summaries (Zacks) highlight the EPS beat but show some mixed metric performance vs. estimates — useful for modeling revisions but not a clear buy/sell signal by itself. Zacks analysis

Street note/analysis summaries (Zacks) highlight the EPS beat but show some mixed metric performance vs. estimates — useful for modeling revisions but not a clear buy/sell signal by itself. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed the quarter’s sales consensus ($790.2M actual vs. ~$814.8M expected), which prompted an earlier pullback and is a reminder that top?line execution still matters to the multiple. Investing.com coverage

Revenue missed the quarter’s sales consensus ($790.2M actual vs. ~$814.8M expected), which prompted an earlier pullback and is a reminder that top?line execution still matters to the multiple. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling — the COO and a director disclosed multi?lot sales in February (COO sale ~14,440 shares plus other recent disposals), which can create investor concern about near?term insider conviction. InsiderTrades report

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

