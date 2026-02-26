Christopher (Chris) Gerteisen Purchases 15,000 Shares of Nova Minerals (ASX:NVA) Stock

Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA – Get Free Report) insider Christopher (Chris) Gerteisen purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.78 per share, with a total value of A$11,700.00.

Christopher (Chris) Gerteisen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 13th, Christopher (Chris) Gerteisen acquired 10,000 shares of Nova Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.82 per share, with a total value of A$8,200.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The company has a market cap of $107.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.03.

About Nova Minerals

Nova Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company explores for uranium, lithium, gold, and rare earths deposits. Its flagship project is the Estelle gold project that covers an area of 513 square kilometers of unpatented mining claims located in the State of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Resources Limited and changed its name to Nova Minerals Limited in December 2017. Nova Minerals Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Caulfield, Australia.

