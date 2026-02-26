Barclays Increases Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI) Price Target to $63.00

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Northland Securities set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,646. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.68 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.28. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 4.81%.The company had revenue of $179.70 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Solaris Energy Infrastructure will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amanda M. Brock acquired 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $150,025.41. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 141,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,768,761.20. The trade was a 2.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aj Teague bought 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.13 per share, with a total value of $99,630.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 106,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,835.45. This trade represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 2,120.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,466,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,311 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 623.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,295,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,794 shares in the last quarter. Advent International L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,246,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $44,864,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,050,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc (NYSE: SEI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

