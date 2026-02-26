Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 43.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,432 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the third quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 168.5% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 97,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,798,000 after buying an additional 61,385 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 21.4% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Intuit from $802.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $720.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Intuit from $870.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $726.18.

In other Intuit news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.43, for a total value of $50,507,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,669,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,067,953.12. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total transaction of $840,329.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,390.56. The trade was a 71.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,464 shares of company stock worth $255,514,393. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $381.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $536.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $621.70. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $349.00 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Anthropic partnership strengthens Intuit's AI roadmap and briefly lifted the stock as the deal promises customizable AI agents for QuickBooks/TurboTax customers and embeds Intuit tools into Anthropic's agent ecosystem.

Some analysts and quant research single out Intuit as an AI "winner" with strong switching costs and ecosystem defensibility — a narrative that supports a longer-term buy thesis despite near-term weakness.

Upcoming fiscal Q2 earnings preview calls for continued revenue growth across QuickBooks, TurboTax and Credit Karma — earnings will be a near-term catalyst that could validate or weaken the AI/strategy narrative.

Wells Fargo cut its price target sharply (from $700 to $425) and moved to an equal-weight view, signaling weaker near-term expectations and weighing on sentiment.

Multiple broker notes (Barclays, BNP Paribas Exane and others) and at least one downgrade/"pessimistic forecast" pieces have hit the tape, adding downward pressure and contributing to a new 1‑year low after the analyst reactions.

Multiple broker notes (Barclays, BNP Paribas Exane and others) and at least one downgrade/“pessimistic forecast” pieces have hit the tape, adding downward pressure and contributing to a new 1?year low after the analyst reactions. Negative Sentiment: Short interest surged in February (about a 40% increase vs. late January, now ~3.1% of float), which can amplify downside moves and signals some investors are betting on further near-term weakness.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

