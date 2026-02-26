Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,411,185 shares, an increase of 426.7% from the January 29th total of 457,794 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,146,902 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 42.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 42.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 53,146,902 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTD traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.35. 12,630,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,389,012. Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.10.

Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0494 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares

About Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $2,106,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares by 1,514.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,792,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,070 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 114,810 shares in the last quarter.

The Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (PLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Palantir Technologies Stock. PLTD was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

