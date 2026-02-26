Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) Trading 10.4% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report) were up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $11.22. Approximately 5,618,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 7,709,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $999.02. Paramount Skydance had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion.

Paramount Skydance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Paramount Skydance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -666.67%.

Positive Sentiment: Paramount raised its offer for Warner Bros. Discovery to $31 per share and WBD's board said the revised Paramount proposal could reasonably be considered a "Company Superior Proposal," increasing the chance PSKY wins the deal and would receive an acquisition premium; Paramount also made concessions (additional equity backing) to bolster financing certainty.

Positive Sentiment: WBD will continue talks with Paramount after determining the revised proposal could be superior, keeping the path open for a negotiated outcome that benefits PSKY shareholders if the deal closes.

Neutral Sentiment: WBD has not withdrawn its recommendation for the Netflix transaction and Netflix still has an opportunity to counter; outcome remains uncertain and could re-ignite a bidding contest or end with Netflix prevailing.

Neutral Sentiment: Industry peers and stakeholders (e.g., TKO Group's CEO) are publicly staying neutral on the Netflix vs. Paramount outcome, underscoring that market reaction will hinge on board decisions and any counteroffers rather than broad sector endorsement.

Negative Sentiment: Q4 results showed mixed fundamentals: total revenue of $8.15B was roughly in line but slightly below consensus, and diluted losses widened (TV advertising and linear-TV weakness dragged margins), which underscores near-term profitability pressure for PSKY.

Negative Sentiment: Management flagged lower first-quarter revenue expectations driven by continued declines in traditional TV even as streaming growth and price increases are expected to help later in the year — near-term guidance weakness raises downside risk for upcoming quarters.

Here are the key news stories impacting Paramount Skydance this week:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Paramount Skydance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Paramount Skydance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Paramount Skydance in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark increased their price target on Paramount Skydance from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Paramount Skydance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Skydance currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSKY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paramount Skydance by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,006,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,481,000 after buying an additional 132,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter worth $524,371,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paramount Skydance by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,406,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,451,000 after acquiring an additional 155,679 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Paramount Skydance by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd now owns 15,088,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance in the third quarter valued at about $258,196,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.54. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of -374.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Paramount Skydance Media Group (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a media and entertainment company created through the proposed combination of Paramount Global’s filmed entertainment and streaming operations with Skydance Media, a privately held content studio. The combined business will encompass the development, production and distribution of feature films, television programming and digital content, drawing on a library of legacy Paramount Pictures franchises alongside Skydance’s blockbuster tentpoles and animation slate.

