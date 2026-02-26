Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NFXS) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NFXS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 19,713 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the January 29th total of 87,354 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 60,952 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 60,952 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares by 1,901.0% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 59,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 56,441 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $990,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares in the first quarter valued at $655,000.
Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 0.8%
Shares of NASDAQ:NFXS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.33. The stock had a trading volume of 21,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,284. Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07.
Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend
About Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares
The Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares (NFXS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Netflix stock. NFXS was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.
