Short Interest in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCI) Decreases By 67.6%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,509 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the January 29th total of 7,754 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,173 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLCI remained flat at $25.71 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,359. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.73. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $26.25.

Oxford Lane Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be given a $0.5469 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.5%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital stock. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. ( NASDAQ:OXLCI Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to generate current income by investing primarily in debt and debt-related securities of U.S. middle market companies. The firm focuses on senior secured loans, mezzanine debt, unitranche facilities and other structured credit instruments, and may also hold equity or equity-related investments such as collateralized loan obligation (CLO) equity tranches. By targeting cash-flow-oriented businesses, the company aims to deliver regular distributions to its shareholders.

Since its initial public offering in late 2012, Oxford Lane Capital has deployed capital across a diverse mix of industries, including manufacturing, business services and healthcare.

