YD Bio (NASDAQ:YDES) Stock Price Up 11.9% – Here’s Why

YD Bio Limited (NASDAQ:YDES – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 11.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.24 and last traded at $9.02. 2,320 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 47,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

YDES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of YD Bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of YD Bio in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YD Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in YD Bio stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of YD Bio Limited (NASDAQ:YDES – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of YD Bio worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

YD Bio Limited is a biotechnology company advancing DNA methylation-based cancer detection technology and ophthalmologic innovations.

