Hemnet Group (OTCMKTS:HMNTY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Hemnet Group AB – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HMNTY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,950 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session’s volume of 2,048 shares.The stock last traded at $12.55 and had previously closed at $12.2775.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on HMNTY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Hemnet Group to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hemnet Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Hemnet Group to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Hemnet Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HMNTY

Hemnet Group Trading Up 3.0%

Hemnet Group Company Profile

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.00.

(Get Free Report)

Hemnet Group AB (OTCMKTS: HMNTY) is a leading digital real estate marketplace based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company operates Sweden’s largest property portal, offering homebuyers, sellers and real estate agents a centralized platform for residential property listings. Through its website and mobile applications, Hemnet facilitates the search for homes for sale and rent, providing detailed property descriptions, high-resolution images and interactive maps to help users make informed decisions.

Since its founding in 1998, Hemnet has expanded its services beyond basic listings to include market analysis tools, pricing estimates and trend reports that offer insights into regional property values and sales activity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hemnet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemnet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.