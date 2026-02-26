Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.83 and last traded at $48.8250, with a volume of 16109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.81.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.16.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Point Financial LLC grew its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.