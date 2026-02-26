Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.83 and last traded at $48.8250, with a volume of 16109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.81.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.16.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF's previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
