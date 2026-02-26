Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 81,032 shares, a growth of 483.8% from the January 29th total of 13,880 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 350,430 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 350,430 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 39,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,662,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 187,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.61. The company had a trading volume of 122,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,517. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $34.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average of $34.34.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0983 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal. HTRB was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

