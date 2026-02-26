ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 435 shares, a growth of 539.7% from the January 29th total of 68 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,197 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,197 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF stock. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Root Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.53% of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.15. 4,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,916. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57. ATAC Credit Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.53.

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Increases Dividend

About ATAC Credit Rotation ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. This is a boost from ATAC Credit Rotation ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 3rd.

The ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (JOJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between corporate high-yield bonds and US Treasurys, depending on the utilities sectors performance relative to the US large-cap market. JOJO was launched on Jul 15, 2021 and is managed by ATAC.

