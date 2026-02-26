ProShares UltraPro MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD) Short Interest Up 653.6% in February

ProShares UltraPro MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,062 shares, an increase of 653.6% from the January 29th total of 539 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,763 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,763 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro MidCap 400 stock. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.76% of ProShares UltraPro MidCap 400 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA UMDD traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.56. 21,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,688. The company has a market cap of $34.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 3.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.63. ProShares UltraPro MidCap 400 has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $33.12.

ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (the Fund), seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is used measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. Companies are selected for inclusion in the Index by Standard & Poor’s based on adequate liquidity, appropriate market capitalization, financial viability and public float. The investment adviser of the Fund is ProShare Advisors LLC .

