KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KLIP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.58

KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KLIP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.5837 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th.

KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of KLIP stock traded down $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $27.98. 48,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,510. KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $34.31. The company has a market capitalization of $117.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average is $31.74.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BLVD Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BLVD Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 47,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period.

About KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF

The KraneShares Trust – KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (KLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund is a fund-of-fund that tracks an index of China-based internet stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on the full amount of the portfolio. KLIP was launched on Jan 12, 2023 and is managed by KraneShares.

