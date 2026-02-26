Duratec Limited (ASX:DUR) Plans $0.02 Interim Dividend

Duratec Limited (ASX:DUR – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 83.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.
Duratec Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $444.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.39.
Duratec Company Profile
