Wiseway Group Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:WWG)

Wiseway Group Limited (ASX:WWG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 182.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 million, a P/E ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Wiseway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics and freight forwarding services in Australia and internationally. The company offers air cargo services, including door to door, airport to airport, import and export shipments, break bulk, personal effects, dangerous goods, scheduled consolidation, time sensitive shipments, documentation handling and processing, special projects, pick-up, and packing and crating services; and sea cargo services ranging from less-than-container loads to full container loads, special equipment, and oversized cargo.

