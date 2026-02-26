Wiseway Group Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:WWG)

Wiseway Group Limited (ASX:WWG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 182.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 29th.
Wiseway Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 million, a P/E ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.81.
About Wiseway Group
