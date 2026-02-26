L1 Group Ltd (ASX:L1G) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

L1 Group Ltd (ASX:L1G – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 82.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

L1 Group Price Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.