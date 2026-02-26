IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.10

IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 324.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $333.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

IVE Group Limited engages in the marketing business in Australia. The company provides conceptual and creative design across print, mobile, and interactive media; and personalized communications, including marketing automation, marketing mail, publication mail, e-communications, and multi-channel solutions. It also prints and distributes catalogues, magazines, marketing, and corporate communications materials and stationery; and manufactures point-of-sale display material and large format banners for retail applications.

