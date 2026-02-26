IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.10

IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 324.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th.
IVE Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $333.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
IVE Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IVE Group
- A $1.57 Billion Bet on North American Gold
- Gold Ran First – but This Cycle May Belong to Silver
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
Receive News & Ratings for IVE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.