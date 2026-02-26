Generation Development Group Limited (ASX:GDG) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Generation Development Group Limited (ASX:GDG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 21.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Generation Development Group Limited engages in the marketing and management of life insurance and life investment products and services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Benefit Funds Management and Funds Administration, and Other Business. It also provides administration and management services to the Benefit Funds of Generation Life Limited, as well as administration services to institutional clients. The company was formerly known as Austock Group Limited and changed its name to Generation Development Group Limited in March 2018.

