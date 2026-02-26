Generation Development Group Limited (ASX:GDG) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Generation Development Group Limited (ASX:GDG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 21.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.
Generation Development Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.80.
Generation Development Group Company Profile
